100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New skate park is one of several improvement projects in Lock Haven's Hoberman Park

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published September 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT
Construction workers in Lock Haven, PA are working on a new skate park in Hoberman Park.
Sydney Roach
/
WPSU
Construction workers in Lock Haven, PA are working on a new skate park in Hoberman Park.

A new and improved skate park will open later this fall in Lock Haven, thanks to part of a nearly $2 million grant.

City manager Greg Wilson said the old skate park in Hoberman Park got a lot of use during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that’s part of the reason the city was able to get a Community Development Block Grant.

“It's really fantastic to see that kind of use of a park facility. And the improvements that are being done are with community input on what people actually want to see and will actually use in the park,” Wilson said.

The new skate park will be at the same place as the old one, but will include a new pump track for BMX bikes.

Wilson said the skate park should be ready for use in November.

In the next phase of this improvement project, Hoberman Park will get a basketball and multipurpose court, picnic table area, pavilion, and a parking lot. That phase of the project will happen in spring of next year, according to the city’s website.

Pennsylvania News
Sydney Roach