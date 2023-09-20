New skate park is one of several improvement projects in Lock Haven's Hoberman Park

A new and improved skate park will open later this fall in Lock Haven, thanks to part of a nearly $2 million grant.

City manager Greg Wilson said the old skate park in Hoberman Park got a lot of use during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that’s part of the reason the city was able to get a Community Development Block Grant.

“It's really fantastic to see that kind of use of a park facility. And the improvements that are being done are with community input on what people actually want to see and will actually use in the park,” Wilson said.

The new skate park will be at the same place as the old one, but will include a new pump track for BMX bikes.

Wilson said the skate park should be ready for use in November.

In the next phase of this improvement project, Hoberman Park will get a basketball and multipurpose court, picnic table area, pavilion, and a parking lot. That phase of the project will happen in spring of next year, according to the city’s website.

