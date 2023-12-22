New Purple Lizard map highlights outdoor trails and recreation across Pa.

A new map from a State College-based company features the hundreds of state parks, forests, rail trails and whitewater destinations across Pennsylvania, with a goal of helping people discover the great outdoors.

Mike Hermann, founder of Purple Lizard Maps, said the inspiration for the new map came from those forests, public lands and hiking trails.

“We could never find a decent map that actually showed all of that," Hermann said. "We knew that was out there. Like a lot of our maps, it was a map that we wanted to make. It was a map that we felt could really showcase some of the amazing outdoor recreation opportunities that Pennsylvania holds.”

Purple Lizard Maps / Photo provided State College-based Purple Lizard Maps has a new map featuring outdoor recreation across the state.

Hermann said the statewide map was more than three years in the making. And there were some surprises.

“We had no idea there were that many rail trails," he said.

Hermann says there's still a demand for maps even in a time of online apps and GPS.

“We get so many lovely emails from people saying, 'Gosh, I've used apps for years. And then I found your map and I see everything that I'm missing,'” he said.

The project received support from the Pennsylvania Environmental Council and the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation.

