Cloud cover is expected to keep today's solar eclipse hidden from view across most of Western Pa.

Cloud cover is expected to keep today's solar eclipse hidden from view across most of Western Pennsylvania.

The celestial event will reach peak visibility this afternoon.

National Weather Service meteorologist Colton Milcarek says the chances of catching a view of the eclipse from the area will be slim.

"The odds are not in our favor right now. As you get mostly east of Pittsburgh, or into the panhandle of West Virginia, parts of eastern Ohio, there is a 10 to 25 percent chance that you might get a break in maybe some cumulus clouds," Milcarek says.

The city of Erie is expecting up to 200,000 visitors today — and Milcarek says the vista from Presque Isle State Park and the State Street pier will likely be all clouds and no eclipse: "Probabilities up there just look a little bit better, kind of in line with eastern Ohio."

Parking in Erie is restricted along parts of West 2nd Street, Route 20, Lincoln Avenue, and Greengarden Boulevard.

PennDOT is reminding drivers to turn on their headlights as the skies darken during the eclipse.

Copyright 2024 90.5 WESA.