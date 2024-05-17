You can now stay overnight on the Gettysburg Battlefield

There is a new way to experience the historic Civil War site at Gettysburg — the National Park Service recently announced it would make two homes on the Gettysburg Battlefield available for overnight stays, beginning May 24.

“Our visitors will now have an extraordinary opportunity to stay in two of the battlefield’s historic homes,” Gettysburg National Military Park Superintendent, Kristina Heister, said in a news release. “The Bushman House served as a rental property prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic and visitor feedback was overwhelmingly positive.”

The overnight rental program is part of a three-year pilot program that will allow visitors to stay in homes on ground where Union and Confederate forces clashed.

The two homes — the Michael Bushman and John Slyder houses — were part of the fighting on July 2, 1863.

The Bushman house served as headquarters for Confederate General John Bell Hood and the Slyder house was a defensive position for Union sharpshooters.

The homes were renovated and have modern accommodations.

The NPS had hoped to contract with a person or business to oversee the rentals.

“We couldn’t find a partner to manage the rentals,” said Jason Martz, Gettysburg National Military Park spokesman. “So, we reassessed our situation and decided it would be best for us to manage the operation.”

The agency has plans to eventually add two more homes to the rental list.

The Rose Farmhouse — surrounded by The Wheatfield, The Peach Orchard and Devil’s Den — is currently under rehabilitation.

The NPS also plans to rehabilitate the Althoff Farmhouse.

The homes

Jeremy Long / WITF The Bushman House on the Gettysburg Battlefield.

Bushman Farmhouse: Within sight of Little Round Top. The division of Confederate Major General John Bell Hood occupied the property on July 2, 1863, with as many as 7,000 Confederate soldiers moving through the farm on their way to assault the Union position at Little Round Top, Devil’s Den, and the Wheatfield.

Jeremy Long / WITF The Slyder House on the Gettysburg Battlefield.

Slyder Farmhouse: Just south of Devil’s Den, the property was occupied by elements of the Second United States Sharpshooters on July 2, 1863, who transformed it into a formidable defensive position. These Union soldiers held their position until that afternoon when a deadly battle ensued with Alabamians and Texans of Evander Law’s and Jerome Robertson’s Confederate brigades and Union troops were driven back.

Jeremy Long / WITF The Rose House on the Gettysburg Battlefield.

Rose Farmhouse: Along Emmitsburg Road, the Rose farm gained tragic notoriety as the “bloodiest farm” in American history when, over the course of three hours on the afternoon of July 2, 1863, as many as 20,000 men battled across the fields, woods, and ridges surrounding the house. As many as 6,000 men were killed, wounded, or captured, transforming the once peaceful property into a scene of “devastation, desolation, and death.”

Jeremy Long / WITF Althoff House on the Gettysburg Battlefield.

Althoff Farmhouse: Just east of Devil’s Den, this farmhouse was constructed just after the battle. On July 2, 1863, the log home present at the time was occupied by Confederate troops who harassed Union soldiers until six members of the 6th Pennsylvania Reserves volunteered to take the house and drive out the Confederates. In 1897, these six men were awarded the Medal of Honor for their heroism.

How to make a reservation

Visit recreation.gov to select the home where you would like to stay.

The National Park Service staff will then contact you to sign a Short-Term Lease Agreement. Once this signed agreement is returned, visitors will receive further information about their stay.

You can also see the homes in 3D and view 360-degree video and photos of them online.