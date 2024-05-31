100 WVIA Way
Blair County CYF regains license after it was revoked, must determine structural improvements

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published May 31, 2024 at 8:12 AM EDT
The Blair County Children, Youth and Families agency is housed inside of the Blair County Courthouse, which is in Hollidaysburg. Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services revoked Blair County's CYF license on Sunday.
Sydney Roach
/
WPSU
Blair County’s Children, Youth and Families agency will get a regular license for six months. This comes after Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services had revoked the agency’s license earlier this month.

DHS announced the settled agreement Wednesday. It calls for Blair County to come up with a plan to improve CYF operations and comply with state regulations. DHS previously said the Blair County CYF office had an “extraordinary and unprecedented volume of uncompleted and delinquent reports.

County Commissioner Dave Kessling said six months will give the county time to make the needed changes.

"We are committed to making the tough decisions necessary to make that happen. There will be more positive news in the near future," Kessling said.

The state will continue to provide technical assistance and training, along with continued monitoring.

UPDATE:

It's unclear what will happen at the end of the six month time period.

"The department may take any licensing action pursuant to the Human Services Code that it determines to be appropriate, including but not limited to issuance of a provisional license," said Brandon Cwalina, the press secretary for Pennsylvania's DHS.

Other Children, Youth and Family agencies throughout the state are operating on provisional licenses, including Clearfield, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Indiana, Delaware, and Northumberland counties.

