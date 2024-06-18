Pet peeve: West Mifflin says cat, dog, chicken ownership should be limited

West Mifflin Borough officials will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on a pair of animal ordinance proposals that, if enacted, would impose restrictions on the number of animals permitted per household.

One proposed ordinance would cap the number of cats and dogs in a household at any given time. That proposal states a household would be able to keep a combination of five cats and dogs, though only a maximum of three of those five could be dogs. Five cats and no dogs would be legal.

Should the proposal be enacted, a household with more than the permissible number of animals would have 60 days from the day of passage to come into compliance. If a dog or cat were to birth a litter, a household would have six months to get below the animal cap.

The other proposed ordinance deals with fowl. Only four chickens would be allowed per household, all of which would have to be hens. Roosters would be outlawed.

Roosters are not explicitly prohibited at present in West Mifflin, although the borough's noise ordinance says animals that disturb rest or sleep are considered nuisances. That proposal also spells out provisions for obtaining a chicken permit, and specifics on how a coop must be built.

Borough officials could not be reached for comment on why they are considering these ordinances. The hearing will be held in the municipal building on Lebanon Road.