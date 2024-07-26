100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DelGrosso's Amusement Park celebrates the 100th birthday of its carousel

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published July 26, 2024 at 8:22 AM EDT
The Herschell-Spillman Carousel at DelGrosso's Amusement Park in Tipton, Pa. is celebrating its 100th anniversary. It's the only remaining ride from Bland Park, which Fred DelGrosso bought in 1946.
Sydney Roach
/
WPSU
The Herschell-Spillman Carousel at DelGrosso's Amusement Park in Tipton, Pa. is celebrating its 100th anniversary. It's the only remaining ride from Bland Park, which Fred DelGrosso bought in 1946.

Thursday is National Carousel Day. DelGrosso’s Amusement Park in Tipton, near Altoona, is celebrating the day and the 100th anniversary of its own carousel.

The Herschell-Spillman Carousel is one of the first sights guests see entering DelGrosso’s Park. The “Wurlitzer Band Organ” plays big band music from paper scrolls as 36 hand-carved and hand-painted horses rise and fall.

Park officials say it’s the only ride remaining from Bland Park, which Fred DelGrosso bought in 1946 and renamed DelGrosso’s Park in 2000.

“There’s not too many things in the country anymore that when they get to 100 are still working properly and still bringing so much joy to so many families," said Amy Mearkle, DelGrosso's marketing director.

The Herschell-Spillman Carousel is one of only 30 carousels left in Pennsylvania, and one of fewer than 400 in the United States.

The park is recognizing the carousel’s 100th anniversary with a “happy birthday” sign outside the ride, and jars of commemorative pasta sauce only sold at the park. Guests can also ride the carousel for free all day Thursday.

Park officials say the carousel has lasted 100 years thanks to regular maintenance and the surrounding dome protecting it.
Sydney Roach
/
WPSU
Park officials say the carousel has lasted 100 years thanks to regular maintenance and the surrounding dome protecting it.

Copyright 2024 WPSU
Pennsylvania News
Sydney Roach