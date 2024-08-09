Pa. Gov. Shapiro happy to 'chart my own course' after Harris chooses another running mate

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro visited the Pittsburgh region Thursday, his first stop since Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris chose Minnesota’s Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate instead. And if he felt any disappointment about that choice, he kept it well hidden during a lunchtime visit to a social service provider in Washington, Pa.

“It was a deeply personal decision for the vice president and in the end, it was a deeply personal decision for me,” he told WESA after touring Traditional Paths to Independent Living. “I love what I do here in Pennsylvania. I love being able to chart my own course and do the work that I think is critically important. … I also think Tim Walz is the exact right kind of fit for that job.”

In the wake of Harris’ decision, some observers have suggested that Shapiro and Harris mutually agreed that his interest in executive leadership would have fit awkwardly in the No. 2 slot. Shapiro did not exactly confirm that account — “I don’t think it would be right for me to get into our private conversations,” he said — but he didn't contest it, either.

He added that he had “great respect for the vice president” and would “do everything I can to help her and Tim Walz going forward.”

That is likely to include a high-profile appearance later this month at the Democratic National Convention, where Shapiro — as a vice presidential contender and leader of a crucial swing state — is widely expected to have a premium speaking spot. Asked about the prospects for such an appearance and a preview of what he expected to say, Shapiro said, “We’ll see. I think a lot of it will be what I said in Philadelphia” — a widely praised address in which Shapiro pledged his support to the Harris/Walz ticket, spoke about his enthusiasm for his current post, and touted his Jewish faith.

His speech at the DNC, he said Thursday, “is going to be a lot about freedom and a lot about opportunity. The things I fight for and work on every day here.”

Shapiro’s faith took center stage as Harris winnowed down her list of finalists: A supporter of Israel though a critic of polarizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Shapiro drew fire for his hard line on pro-Palestinian protests. The criticism of Shapiro, whose views on Israel don’t differ markedly from those of other vice presidential contenders, itself was accused of being animated by antisemitism.

Shapiro echoed those accusations Thursday, though he said the criticism had little effect on him — and none on Harris’ deliberations.

“There were concerted efforts [to oppose his bid] that in some cases were rooted in antisemitism,” he said. “This is a reality that I deal with regularly. … It doesn’t in any way, shape or form undermine my commitment to my faith. I’ve got a job to do. I focus on doing it.”

And Shapiro said that while he didn’t want to discuss private talks with Harris, “I can assure you that none of that even entered into the conversation with her.”

Shapiro similarly dismissed another criticism of his bid: that his previous support for using tax dollars to help private schools — a proposal bitterly fought by teachers' unions and public school advocates — made him an unlikely champion in a party that centers organized labor.

Shapiro countered that his proposals would not have come at the expense of public schools, and that, in fact, his administration had “invested an historic amount in our public schools," including money for mental-health counselors and free school breakfasts.

Noting that he’d been backed by teachers' unions in the past, Shapiro said, “I'm incredibly proud of my record on public schools.”

In any case, his visit to Washington displayed a commitment to state-level governance at a facility that provides services and support to help people with disabilities live more independent lives.

During a tour, Shapiro admired a fitness room whose equipment had been modified to help differently abled people work out, and he spoke to staff and clients alike. He also took part in a 20-minute roundtable discussion with CEO Shona Eakin and staff. There, he touted his administration's efforts to shore up such services, including increased funding for organizations that serve the intellectually disabled. Eakin and her staff thanked Shapiro for that support but pointed to challenges ahead: a lack of affordable housing and transit, especially in rural areas, and the fact that wages in the human-services sector badly lag the rest of the market.

“I can’t compete with Walmart,” Eakin said.

Shapiro pledged to do what he could about such concerns, which have plagued providers for years.

“I’ve got a Republican Senate [and a] Democratic House, so I’ve got to find bipartisan areas of agreement. … I’m prepared to push forward really hard to support you and the community.”

And he did a bit of retail politicking during his visit, talking with local officials and staff as well. Asked by one client of the facility to guess her age, Shapiro demonstrated the political acumen that has made him a contender for national office by answering “59?”

Told that she was, in fact, 77, Shapiro jokingly exclaimed, “77? You could run for president.”

Shapiro himself is 51.

