Heat wave prompts first-ever 'Code Red' in Allegheny County, could break records next week

Pittsburgh could see record-breaking heat in the next several days.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat watch for Sunday morning through Wednesday evening, with the highest temperatures expected Monday and Tuesday.

The thermostat is forecast to read in the mid to upper 90s. With high humidity, it's expected to feel like 100 degrees or hotter.

Starting Sunday, Allegheny County is activating its first-ever Code Red Heat Advisory. The advisory uses National Weather Service information to guide partnerships with senior centers and shelters to extend hours. Centers across the county will be open to all ages as cooling shelters, where people can get relief from the heat.

Erin Dalton, director of the county's Department of Human Services, said the county is being more systematic about responding to emergencies.

"Senior centers will now more consistently extend their hours on Code Red days, and we'll be assessing conditions to potentially expand overnight shelter when extreme heat persists into the night," Dalton said. This pilot approach will help us learn what works best to keep people safe."

A list of open cooling centers can be found here.

Fred McMullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, said the heat wave could be record-breaking.

"We have some old, long-standing records that are in jeopardy in Pittsburgh," he said. "For example, on Monday, June 23 the record for Pittsburgh is 95, set way back in 1894."

Overnight lows are expected to be in the low to mid-70s, so there's also a chance the incoming heat could break records for the highest minimum daily temperature. The year 1884 holds that record for June 24, with 72 degrees.

McMullen recommends checking on elderly or sensitive neighbors and relatives, especially if they don't have air conditioning.

"When you have these prolonged periods of time when the overnight lows stay in the low to mid-70s, that takes a toll on the body, so that's when we see a lot of an uptick in emergency room visits," he said.

Other recommendations include wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, drinking plenty of fluids, and staying out of the sun. The National Weather Service said the insides of cars will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes during the heat wave, so children and pets should not be left in unattended vehicles.

Pennsylvania's Public Utility Commission said some ways to stay cool include using fans instead of lowering the thermostat; shading rooms with curtains or blinds; delaying the use of stoves, dryers, and dishwashers until cooler hours; and cooking with outdoor grills or microwaves instead of ovens to reduce indoor heat buildup.

Duquesne Light is encouraging its customers to prepare for both heat and possible power outages.

Prolonged high temperatures can strain the electric grid. The utility said it is increasing staffing to address any outages quickly. Customers who experience an outage can report it on DuquesneLight.com or by calling 888-393-7100.

The company recommends making sure phones and other important devices are fully charged, having ice packs ready, and keeping refrigerator doors closed in the event of power loss so food will stay cool longer.

For those concerned about high electric bills due to the heat, Duquesne Light recommends setting thermostats to 78 degrees, especially during peak hours between 2-6 p.m.

People can also unplug electric items, including appliances, when not in use and close doors to rooms that are not being used.

