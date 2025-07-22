100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Congress Cut Federal Funding - Please Give Now so Programs and Services Continue

How voter unrest moved Congress in the 1980s

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 22, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT

Historian Julian Zelizer says there was a time when voter unrest could move Congress. He recalls the Medicare Catastrophic Coverage Act of the 1980s, which passed with bipartisan support.

But when voters revolted, Congress repealed the law. Zelizer wonders if the recent tax and spending law will cause similar problems for Republicans in 2026.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Zelizer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Politics
Here & Now Newsroom