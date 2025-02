Gabe Hakvaag, Director, and Actors Nikki York & Sarah Elswick, speaking about "Miss Holmes Returns" by Christopher M. Walsh, to be presented by Hamilton-Gibson Productions February 14, 15, 21 & 22 at 7:30 pm & February 23, 2025, at 2:30 pm, at the Warehouse Theatre, 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro. There will be an opening reception following the performance on February 14th. www.hamiltongibson.org/ 570-724-2079