Olivia Deluca; Jamie Smith; Valeria Sartor; February 20 2025

Jamie Smith, photographer & founder of The Social

Fabric Collective, Olivia Deluca, participant in a

SFC photography workshop; Valeria Sartor, chef

and Olivia's mother, speaking in anticipation of

the opening of Olivia's solo photo exhibition

"AVP to MVD," February 21, 2025 &

running through March 14th at the Circle

Center for the Arts , Rear 130 S. Franklin St.

in downtown Wilkes-Barre. There will be

an artist's reception on Thursday, February

27th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

www.socialfabriccollective.org/events

The Spring Photography Class offered

by The Social Fabric Collective will begin

on March 25th and run on Tuesdays from

4:00 to 6:30 through June 3rd. For

more information:

www.socialfabriccollective.org/