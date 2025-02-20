Olivia Deluca; Jamie Smith; Valeria Sartor; February 20 2025
Jamie Smith, photographer & founder of The Social
Fabric Collective, Olivia Deluca, participant in a
SFC photography workshop; Valeria Sartor, chef
and Olivia's mother, speaking in anticipation of
the opening of Olivia's solo photo exhibition
"AVP to MVD," February 21, 2025 &
running through March 14th at the Circle
Center for the Arts , Rear 130 S. Franklin St.
in downtown Wilkes-Barre. There will be
an artist's reception on Thursday, February
27th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
www.socialfabriccollective.org/events
The Spring Photography Class offered
by The Social Fabric Collective will begin
on March 25th and run on Tuesdays from
4:00 to 6:30 through June 3rd. For
more information:
www.socialfabriccollective.org/