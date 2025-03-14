Lackawanna Historical Society's Genealogy Forum; March 14 2025
Barbara Spellman Shuta; Kate Bohan,
& Tom Price, founders of the Lackawanna
Historical Society's Genealogy Forum,
speaking about the upcoming European
Tour that will begin on April 12, 2025
and run through September 13th--
on Saturdays each month at 10 am.
The sessions will be held at various
locations in Lackawanna County, and
there is no charge to attend. Advance
registration is required, though:
lackawannahistory@gmail.com/ or
570-344-3841. www.lackawannahistory.org/