ArtScene with Erika Funke

Lackawanna Historical Society's Genealogy Forum; March 14 2025

Published March 14, 2025 at 7:50 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Barbara Spellman Shuta; Kate Bohan,
& Tom Price, founders of the Lackawanna
Historical Society's Genealogy Forum,
speaking about the upcoming European
Tour that will begin on April 12, 2025
and run through September 13th--
on Saturdays each month at 10 am.
The sessions will be held at various
locations in Lackawanna County, and
there is no charge to attend. Advance
registration is required, though:
lackawannahistory@gmail.com/ or
570-344-3841. www.lackawannahistory.org/

