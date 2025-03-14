Lackawanna Historical Society's Genealogy Forum; March 14 2025

Barbara Spellman Shuta; Kate Bohan,

& Tom Price, founders of the Lackawanna

Historical Society's Genealogy Forum,

speaking about the upcoming European

Tour that will begin on April 12, 2025

and run through September 13th--

on Saturdays each month at 10 am.

The sessions will be held at various

locations in Lackawanna County, and

there is no charge to attend. Advance

registration is required, though:

lackawannahistory@gmail.com/ or

570-344-3841. www.lackawannahistory.org/