Northeast PA Film Festival; WVIA Public Media; March 25 2025

Al Monelli & Tim Novotney, award-winning filmmakers on

the WVIA Public Media staff, speaking about their

experience at the NEPA Film Festival and talking

about the workshops they will offer at the 2025

Festival presented by the Waverly Community House

in partnership with WVIA & supported by the F. Lammot

Belin Arts Foundation. The 9th annual Festival will be

held at the Waverly Community House in Waverly, PA

April 4th, 5th & 6th. There will be an opening night

reception and panel discussion led by WVIA's Julie

Sidoni & screenings of films of different genres

on Saturday & Sunday. Novotney's workshop

will be held at 5 pm April 5th; Monelli's workshop

will take place Sunday, April 6th at 2 pm.

WVIA's Ron Andruscavage will present a

production management workshop on April 5th at 3 pm,

& Chris Zellers will offer a workshop about ways to

demystify distribution. Sunday will also feature

WVIA's Student Film Showcase. For information:

nepafilmfestival.com/

