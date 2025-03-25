Northeast PA Film Festival; WVIA Public Media; March 25 2025
Al Monelli & Tim Novotney, award-winning filmmakers on
the WVIA Public Media staff, speaking about their
experience at the NEPA Film Festival and talking
about the workshops they will offer at the 2025
Festival presented by the Waverly Community House
in partnership with WVIA & supported by the F. Lammot
Belin Arts Foundation. The 9th annual Festival will be
held at the Waverly Community House in Waverly, PA
April 4th, 5th & 6th. There will be an opening night
reception and panel discussion led by WVIA's Julie
Sidoni & screenings of films of different genres
on Saturday & Sunday. Novotney's workshop
will be held at 5 pm April 5th; Monelli's workshop
will take place Sunday, April 6th at 2 pm.
WVIA's Ron Andruscavage will present a
production management workshop on April 5th at 3 pm,
& Chris Zellers will offer a workshop about ways to
demystify distribution. Sunday will also feature
WVIA's Student Film Showcase. For information:
nepafilmfestival.com/