Lycoming College Humanities Research Center; March 26 2025

Dr. Phoebe Wagner, Assistant Professor of English, &

Dr. Andrew Leiter, Professor of English & Director of

Lycoming's Humanities Research Center, speaking

about the the 3rd Annual Undergraduate Research

Conference on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

The keynote speaker will be author Zara Chowdhary,

who will read from her debut memoir "The Lucky Ones."

The talk will be held at 5 pm at the Krapf Gateway Center

on the campus and is open to the public free of

