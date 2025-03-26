100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Lycoming College Humanities Research Center; March 26 2025

Published March 26, 2025 at 5:59 PM EDT
Dr. Phoebe Wagner, Assistant Professor of English, &
Dr. Andrew Leiter, Professor of English & Director of
Lycoming's Humanities Research Center, speaking
about the the 3rd Annual Undergraduate Research
Conference on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
The keynote speaker will be author Zara Chowdhary,
who will read from her debut memoir "The Lucky Ones."
The talk will be held at 5 pm at the Krapf Gateway Center
on the campus and is open to the public free of
charge, as is the entire conference. www.lycoming.edu/

