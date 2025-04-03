The Farm Arts Collective; Tannis Kowalchuk; April 03 2025

Tannis Kowalchuk, Theater-Maker & Founding Artistic Director of the Farm Arts Collective on Willow Wisp Organic Farm in Damascus, PA,

speaking about the annual production in the

FAC's Dream on the Farm series, and about her solo work,

Decompositions, that she will present on April 11, 2025, at

the Greenhouse Project, 200 Arthur Avenue in Scranton.

Doors open at 7:00 for refreshments and the performance

begins at 7:30. The piece is a song-filled monologue

exploring decomposition as a metaphor for life.

Support for Decompositions at the Greenhouse Project

comes from the Lackawanna County Arts & Culture Department.

www.farmartscollective.org/