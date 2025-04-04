Poet Marjorie Maddox; April 04 2025

Poet Marjorie Hafer Maddox, Professor Emeritus of

English & Creative Writing at the Lock Haven campus

of Commonwealth University, speaking about--and

reading from--three new books: Seeing Things;

Small Earthly Space (with Karen Elias) and

How Can I Look It Up When I Don't Know How

It's Spelled. There will be a book launch in

Williamsport for Seeing Things on April 12,

2025, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, at Otto Bookstore.

On Earth Day, there will be a launch with

Karen Elias at the Bellefonte Art Museum--

Tuesday, April 22nd from 6 to 8 pm.

For more information: www.marjoriemaddox.com/

