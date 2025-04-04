Poet Marjorie Maddox; April 04 2025
Poet Marjorie Hafer Maddox, Professor Emeritus of
English & Creative Writing at the Lock Haven campus
of Commonwealth University, speaking about--and
reading from--three new books: Seeing Things;
Small Earthly Space (with Karen Elias) and
How Can I Look It Up When I Don't Know How
It's Spelled. There will be a book launch in
Williamsport for Seeing Things on April 12,
2025, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, at Otto Bookstore.
On Earth Day, there will be a launch with
Karen Elias at the Bellefonte Art Museum--
Tuesday, April 22nd from 6 to 8 pm.
For more information: www.marjoriemaddox.com/