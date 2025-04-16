Lewisburg Arts Festival; Selinda Kennedy; April 16 2025

Selinda Kennedy, distinguished ceramic artist,

speaking about her work in anticipation of the

2025 Lewisburg Arts Festival, presented by

the Lewisburg Arts Council. Kennedy has been

chosen as the Featured Artist for this year's

Festival, which will take place on

Saturday, April 26th. From 9 am to 4 pm,

she can be found at her booth near

4th & Market Streets.

In addition, her work will be spotlighted

in a month-long exhibition at The Gallery,

15 North Water Street, in Lewisburg.

The show is free and open to the public.

A show titled "Pennsylvania Inspiration"

with work by Selinda Kennedy and

Nella Storm will run from April 17

through May 24 with a reception on

Friday, April 18— including

remarks by the artists at 6:00 pm

www.lewisburgartscouncil.com/

Kennedy Redware/Facebook.com/