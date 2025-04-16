100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Lewsiburg Arts Festival; Selinda Kennedy; April 16 2025

Published April 16, 2025 at 8:46 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Selinda Kennedy, distinguished ceramic artist,
speaking about her work in anticipation of the
2025 Lewisburg Arts Festival, presented by
the Lewisburg Arts Council. Kennedy has been
chosen as the Featured Artist for this year's
Festival, which will take place on
Saturday, April 26th. From 9 am to 4 pm,
she can be found at her booth near
4th & Market Streets.
In addition, her work will be spotlighted
in a month-long exhibition at The Gallery,
15 North Water Street, in Lewisburg.
The show is free and open to the public.
A show titled "Pennsylvania Inspiration"
with work by Selinda Kennedy and
Nella Storm will run from April 17
through May 24 with a reception on
Friday, April 18— including
remarks by the artists at 6:00 pm
www.lewisburgartscouncil.com/
Kennedy Redware/Facebook.com/

ArtScene with Erika Funke