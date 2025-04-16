Lewsiburg Arts Festival; Selinda Kennedy; April 16 2025
Selinda Kennedy, distinguished ceramic artist,
speaking about her work in anticipation of the
2025 Lewisburg Arts Festival, presented by
the Lewisburg Arts Council. Kennedy has been
chosen as the Featured Artist for this year's
Festival, which will take place on
Saturday, April 26th. From 9 am to 4 pm,
she can be found at her booth near
4th & Market Streets.
In addition, her work will be spotlighted
in a month-long exhibition at The Gallery,
15 North Water Street, in Lewisburg.
The show is free and open to the public.
A show titled "Pennsylvania Inspiration"
with work by Selinda Kennedy and
Nella Storm will run from April 17
through May 24 with a reception on
Friday, April 18— including
remarks by the artists at 6:00 pm
www.lewisburgartscouncil.com/
Kennedy Redware/Facebook.com/