Les Brown Big Band Festival; Joel Guldin; David Minnich; April 23 2025
Joel Guldin, music educator, organizer &
chair of the annual Les Brown Big Band Festival,
and David Minnich, Les Brown's cousin & Festival
Committee member, speaking about the 17th
annual Les Brown Big Band Festival, April 24
through April 26, 2025. The 5th annual Film
Festival will be held April 24th at 7 pm at the
Pine Grove Movie Theater, 213 S. Tulpehocken.
Admission is free. The Les Brown Dance will
be held on April 25th from 6 to 10 pm with the
M&J Big Band at the Wiconisco Fire Hall.
On April 26th, it's the Les Brown Big Band Festival
at Williams Valley High School in Tower City from
2 to 4 pm. For more information:
www.lesbrownfest.org/