Les Brown Big Band Festival; Joel Guldin; David Minnich; April 23 2025

Joel Guldin, music educator, organizer &

chair of the annual Les Brown Big Band Festival,

and David Minnich, Les Brown's cousin & Festival

Committee member, speaking about the 17th

annual Les Brown Big Band Festival, April 24

through April 26, 2025. The 5th annual Film

Festival will be held April 24th at 7 pm at the

Pine Grove Movie Theater, 213 S. Tulpehocken.

Admission is free. The Les Brown Dance will

be held on April 25th from 6 to 10 pm with the

M&J Big Band at the Wiconisco Fire Hall.

On April 26th, it's the Les Brown Big Band Festival

at Williams Valley High School in Tower City from

2 to 4 pm. For more information:

www.lesbrownfest.org/