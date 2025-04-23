100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In just 10 seconds, YOU can take a stand for WVIA! Tell Congress to Protect Public Media NOW!
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Les Brown Big Band Festival; Joel Guldin; David Minnich; April 23 2025

Published April 23, 2025 at 6:01 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Joel Guldin, music educator, organizer &
chair of the annual Les Brown Big Band Festival,
and David Minnich, Les Brown's cousin & Festival
Committee member, speaking about the 17th
annual Les Brown Big Band Festival, April 24
through April 26, 2025. The 5th annual Film
Festival will be held April 24th at 7 pm at the
Pine Grove Movie Theater, 213 S. Tulpehocken.
Admission is free. The Les Brown Dance will
be held on April 25th from 6 to 10 pm with the
M&J Big Band at the Wiconisco Fire Hall.
On April 26th, it's the Les Brown Big Band Festival
at Williams Valley High School in Tower City from
2 to 4 pm. For more information:
www.lesbrownfest.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke