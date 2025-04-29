Bach Choir of Bethlehem; Annual Bach Festival; Dr. Christopher Jackson; April 29 2025

Dr. Christopher Jackson, Artistic Director &

Conductor of the Bach Choir of Bethlehem,

speaking about the 117th annual Bethlehem

Bach Festival that will run from May 8 through

May 11, 2025, on the campus of Lehigh University

and in downtown Bethlehem. The centerpiece of

the Festival is a complete performance of the

Bach Mass in B Minor on Saturday, May 10th,

at 2:00 (Part 1) and 4:30 (Part 2) at Packer Memorial

Church on the Lehigh campus. There is a livestream

option. For more information: bach.org/

