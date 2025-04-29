Bach Choir of Bethlehem; Annual Bach Festival; Dr. Christopher Jackson; April 29 2025
Dr. Christopher Jackson, Artistic Director &
Conductor of the Bach Choir of Bethlehem,
speaking about the 117th annual Bethlehem
Bach Festival that will run from May 8 through
May 11, 2025, on the campus of Lehigh University
and in downtown Bethlehem. The centerpiece of
the Festival is a complete performance of the
Bach Mass in B Minor on Saturday, May 10th,
at 2:00 (Part 1) and 4:30 (Part 2) at Packer Memorial
Church on the Lehigh campus. There is a livestream
option. For more information: bach.org/