Joanne Arduino, Artistic Director of Ballet Theatre of Scranton,

speaking about the Spring production titled, "A Double Wedding"

to be presented Friday, May 2, 2025 at 7:00 at the Theater at

North in Scranton. Featured will be: "Aurora's Wedding" from

The Sleeping Beauty and "Kitri's Wedding" from Don Quixote.

www.balletscranton.org/ 570-347-2867 tututix.com/