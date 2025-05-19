Scranton Public Theatre; Bob Shlesinger; May 19 2025
Bob Shlesinger, producer, actor, and artistic director of Scranton
Public Theatre, speaking about the special Memorial Day tribute
featuring "The Last Thoughts of Gino Merli" by Tom Flannery, a
one-man play about the Congressional Medal of Honor recipient
from NEPA.
There will be two shows on Thursday, May 22, 2025:
a 10 am performance for students (admitted free of charge)
and one at 7 pm for the general public. Tickets are available
at the door at the Peoples Security Bank Theatre at Lackawanna
College, 501 Vine Street in Scranton. Proceeds benefit the
Gino Merli Center for Veterans and the St. Francis Commons
for Veterans. www.scrantonpublictheatre.org/