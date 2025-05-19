Scranton Public Theatre; Bob Shlesinger; May 19 2025

Bob Shlesinger, producer, actor, and artistic director of Scranton

Public Theatre, speaking about the special Memorial Day tribute

featuring "The Last Thoughts of Gino Merli" by Tom Flannery, a

one-man play about the Congressional Medal of Honor recipient

from NEPA.

There will be two shows on Thursday, May 22, 2025:

a 10 am performance for students (admitted free of charge)

and one at 7 pm for the general public. Tickets are available

at the door at the Peoples Security Bank Theatre at Lackawanna

College, 501 Vine Street in Scranton. Proceeds benefit the

Gino Merli Center for Veterans and the St. Francis Commons

for Veterans. www.scrantonpublictheatre.org/

