ArtScene with Erika Funke

Lackawanna County Film & Multimedia Commission; Robert Savakinus; May 20 2025

Published May 20, 2025 at 7:19 PM EDT
Robert Savakinus, Chair of the Lackawanna County Film and
Multimedia Commission, speaking about "Film Forward,"
an event hosted by the Commission on Thursday, May 29, 2025
from 5:00 to 9:00 pm at the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City.
It is a chance to network with others from the region who
are interested in filmmaking and with the members of the
commission. There will be refreshments, and there is no
admission charge. For more information: rsavrobert@aol.com/

