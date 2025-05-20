Lackawanna County Film & Multimedia Commission; Robert Savakinus; May 20 2025

Robert Savakinus, Chair of the Lackawanna County Film and

Multimedia Commission, speaking about "Film Forward,"

an event hosted by the Commission on Thursday, May 29, 2025

from 5:00 to 9:00 pm at the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City.

It is a chance to network with others from the region who

are interested in filmmaking and with the members of the

commission. There will be refreshments, and there is no

admission charge. For more information: rsavrobert@aol.com/

