ArtScene with Erika Funke

The Everhart Museum; Artwoven by Hand: The Work of Peg McDade; June 18 2025

Published June 18, 2025 at 8:12 PM EDT
Camille Dantone, Director of Education, and Nancy Ariza, Collections Manager
at the Everhart Museum in Scranton, speaking about Peg McDade, master
fiber artist and educator and the exhibition titled, "Artwoven by Hand: The Work
of Peg McDade (1937-2025)" that will run from June 19 through November 30,
2025, with a free opening reception on June 19th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. The
reception will be a celebration of her life and legacy. The Everhart Museum is
located at 1901 Mulberry Street in Scranton, at Nay Aug Park.
www.everhart-museum.org/

