Northeastern PA Philharmonic; Chason Goldschmitz; June 24 2025
Chason Goldschmitz, Executive Director of the NEPA Philharmonic
Orchestra, speaking about the upcoming 2025 Independence Day
celebrations and community events the Philharmonic will present:
NEPA Philharmonic Orchestra at Courthouse Square in downtown
Scranton on July 3rd at 7:30 with fireworks. The event is free.
12th Annual Yoga on the Roof--July 4th at 9:00 am on the garage
rooftop at the Marketplace at Steamtown.
Philharmonic Brass & Percussion in Kirby Park on July 4th at 8:00 pm.
There will be fireworks, and the event is free.
"Americana Brass in the Woods" on July 5th at 6:00 pm outdoors at Harmony in the
Woods in Hawley. There will also be educational events in Peckville & Carbondale.
For more information: www.nepaphil.org/