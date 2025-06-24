100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Northeastern PA Philharmonic; Chason Goldschmitz; June 24 2025

Published June 24, 2025 at 8:15 PM EDT
Chason Goldschmitz, Executive Director of the NEPA Philharmonic
Orchestra, speaking about the upcoming 2025 Independence Day
celebrations and community events the Philharmonic will present:

NEPA Philharmonic Orchestra at Courthouse Square in downtown
Scranton on July 3rd at 7:30 with fireworks. The event is free.

12th Annual Yoga on the Roof--July 4th at 9:00 am on the garage
rooftop at the Marketplace at Steamtown.

Philharmonic Brass & Percussion in Kirby Park on July 4th at 8:00 pm.
There will be fireworks, and the event is free.

"Americana Brass in the Woods" on July 5th at 6:00 pm outdoors at Harmony in the
Woods in Hawley. There will also be educational events in Peckville & Carbondale.

For more information: www.nepaphil.org/

