Northeastern PA Philharmonic; Chason Goldschmitz; June 24 2025

Chason Goldschmitz, Executive Director of the NEPA Philharmonic

Orchestra, speaking about the upcoming 2025 Independence Day

celebrations and community events the Philharmonic will present:

NEPA Philharmonic Orchestra at Courthouse Square in downtown

Scranton on July 3rd at 7:30 with fireworks. The event is free.

12th Annual Yoga on the Roof--July 4th at 9:00 am on the garage

rooftop at the Marketplace at Steamtown.

Philharmonic Brass & Percussion in Kirby Park on July 4th at 8:00 pm.

There will be fireworks, and the event is free.

"Americana Brass in the Woods" on July 5th at 6:00 pm outdoors at Harmony in the

Woods in Hawley. There will also be educational events in Peckville & Carbondale.

For more information: www.nepaphil.org/