NEPA Philharmonic Orchestra; Jason Stein; June 30 2025
Jason Stein, Principal Trombone, Music Librarian & Personnel Manager
of the NEPA Philharmonic, speaking about the series of
concerts to be presented by the orchestra to celebrate
Independence Day in 2025. July 3--The full Philharmonic on
Courthouse Square in downtown Scranton with fireworks at 7:30. Free.
July 4--Philharmonic Brass & Percussion musicians at Kirby
Park in Wilkes-Barre with fireworks at 8:00. Free.
July 5--The Philharmonic Brass Quintet in a program titled,
"Americana Brass" at Harmony in the Woods in Hawley, PA at
6:00 pm. For more information: www.nepaphil.org/