NEPA Philharmonic Orchestra; Jason Stein; June 30 2025

Jason Stein, Principal Trombone, Music Librarian & Personnel Manager

of the NEPA Philharmonic, speaking about the series of

concerts to be presented by the orchestra to celebrate

Independence Day in 2025. July 3--The full Philharmonic on

Courthouse Square in downtown Scranton with fireworks at 7:30. Free.

July 4--Philharmonic Brass & Percussion musicians at Kirby

Park in Wilkes-Barre with fireworks at 8:00. Free.

July 5--The Philharmonic Brass Quintet in a program titled,

"Americana Brass" at Harmony in the Woods in Hawley, PA at

6:00 pm. For more information: www.nepaphil.org/

