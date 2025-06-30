100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Your Senator: Don't Claw Back Public Media Funding
ArtScene with Erika Funke

NEPA Philharmonic Orchestra; Jason Stein; June 30 2025

Published June 30, 2025 at 7:45 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Jason Stein, Principal Trombone, Music Librarian & Personnel Manager
of the NEPA Philharmonic, speaking about the series of
concerts to be presented by the orchestra to celebrate
Independence Day in 2025. July 3--The full Philharmonic on
Courthouse Square in downtown Scranton with fireworks at 7:30. Free.
July 4--Philharmonic Brass & Percussion musicians at Kirby
Park in Wilkes-Barre with fireworks at 8:00. Free.
July 5--The Philharmonic Brass Quintet in a program titled,
"Americana Brass" at Harmony in the Woods in Hawley, PA at
6:00 pm. For more information: www.nepaphil.org/

ArtScene with Erika Funke