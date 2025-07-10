Weekend Of Chamber Music 2025; Andrew Waggoner; July 10 2025

Andrew Waggoner, violinist, composer and artistic co-director

with cellist Caroline Stinson of the Weekend of Chamber

Music, speaking about WCM 2025 and composer-in-residence

Augusta Read Thomas. The festival takes place in Sullivan

County NY from July 14th through July 26th and will feature

intimate concerts, discussions, open rehearsals and more

at the Catskill Art Space in Livingston Manor as well as

the Eddie Adams Barn in Jeffersonville NY.

www.wcmconcerts.org/