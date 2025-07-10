100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Weekend Of Chamber Music 2025; Andrew Waggoner; July 10 2025

Published July 10, 2025 at 3:08 PM EDT
Andrew Waggoner, violinist, composer and artistic co-director
with cellist Caroline Stinson of the Weekend of Chamber
Music, speaking about WCM 2025 and composer-in-residence
Augusta Read Thomas. The festival takes place in Sullivan
County NY from July 14th through July 26th and will feature
intimate concerts, discussions, open rehearsals and more
at the Catskill Art Space in Livingston Manor as well as
the Eddie Adams Barn in Jeffersonville NY.
www.wcmconcerts.org/

