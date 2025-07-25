Benco Dental Supply; Lawrence E. Cohen; July 25 2025
Lawrence E. Cohen, Chairman and Chief Customer Advocate,
speaking about the history of Benco Dental Supply Company
in Pittson, PA, and taking listeners on a walking tour of
Benco's dental museum and state-of-the-art showrooms.
Benco invited WVIA to relocate to their corporate
headquarters while the Public Media Center was undergoing
renovations. This feature was broadcast as a small way of
showing WVIA's appreciation to the Benco family for the
tremendous hospitality that we've been shown.
www.benco.com/