Benco Dental Supply; Lawrence E. Cohen; July 25 2025

Lawrence E. Cohen, Chairman and Chief Customer Advocate,

speaking about the history of Benco Dental Supply Company

in Pittson, PA, and taking listeners on a walking tour of

Benco's dental museum and state-of-the-art showrooms.

Benco invited WVIA to relocate to their corporate

headquarters while the Public Media Center was undergoing

renovations. This feature was broadcast as a small way of

showing WVIA's appreciation to the Benco family for the

tremendous hospitality that we've been shown.

www.benco.com/