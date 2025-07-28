Eagles Mere Friends of the Arts; Barbara Sonies; July 28 2025
Barbara Sonies, violinist with the Philadelphia Trio and
co-director of Music in the Mountains with cellist
Deborah Reeder, speaking about the history of the
summer chamber music workshop in Eagles Mere, PA,
and about the Eagles Mere Chamber Players, alumnae
of Music in the Mountains. The Chamber Players will
present a concert on Friday, August 1, 2025, at the
David Dewire Center at 8 pm, as part of the 50th
Anniversary Season of the Eagles Mere Friends
of the Arts.
The performance will include pieces by Haydn,
Mozart, Dvorak, Piazzola, Barber and more.
For information: www.emfoa.org/