Eagles Mere Friends of the Arts; Barbara Sonies; July 28 2025

Barbara Sonies, violinist with the Philadelphia Trio and

co-director of Music in the Mountains with cellist

Deborah Reeder, speaking about the history of the

summer chamber music workshop in Eagles Mere, PA,

and about the Eagles Mere Chamber Players, alumnae

of Music in the Mountains. The Chamber Players will

present a concert on Friday, August 1, 2025, at the

David Dewire Center at 8 pm, as part of the 50th

Anniversary Season of the Eagles Mere Friends

of the Arts.

The performance will include pieces by Haydn,

Mozart, Dvorak, Piazzola, Barber and more.

For information: www.emfoa.org/

