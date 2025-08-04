The Olde Stories; The Rossetti House; Jason Smeltzer; L; August 04 2025

Jason Smeltzer, musician, founder & artistic director of The Olde Stories,

and L, musician & reader, speaking about the program, "Nefarious

Musical Accompaniment for the Mystic Poetry of Rumi, Hafez

and Others" on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at the Rossetti House,

1005 Vine Street in Scranton at 6:00 pm.

The event is a benefit for the Rossetti Foundation for the

Arts & Culture. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

www.rossettiarts.org/