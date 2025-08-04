100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

The Olde Stories; The Rossetti House; Jason Smeltzer; L; August 04 2025

Published August 4, 2025 at 8:56 PM EDT
Jason Smeltzer, musician, founder & artistic director of The Olde Stories,
and L, musician & reader, speaking about the program, "Nefarious
Musical Accompaniment for the Mystic Poetry of Rumi, Hafez
and Others" on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at the Rossetti House,
1005 Vine Street in Scranton at 6:00 pm.
The event is a benefit for the Rossetti Foundation for the
Arts & Culture. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
www.rossettiarts.org/

