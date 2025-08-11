Lehigh University; Earl Kim Documentary; Ty Kim; Paul Salerni; August 11 2025
Ty Kim, Emmy Award-Winning filmmaker and director of the
recent documentary titled, "Earl." The film tells the story of
the life and music of the distinguished 20th composer and
educator who retired from Harvard University in 1990
and died in 1998. Earl studied with Arnold Schoenberg
and Ernest Bloch and taught Paul Salerni and John
Harbison, award-winning composers in their own
right. Earl Kim's association with writer Samuel
Beckett is explored in the film as well as Earl's
service during World War II. We hear in this feature
Dr. Salerni's memories of Earl Kim as his teacher & mentor, as well.
The documentary has been screened internationally
and has won a number of prizes.
For more information: www.earlkimcomposer.com/