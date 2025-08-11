Lehigh University; Earl Kim Documentary; Ty Kim; Paul Salerni; August 11 2025

Ty Kim, Emmy Award-Winning filmmaker and director of the

recent documentary titled, "Earl." The film tells the story of

the life and music of the distinguished 20th composer and

educator who retired from Harvard University in 1990

and died in 1998. Earl studied with Arnold Schoenberg

and Ernest Bloch and taught Paul Salerni and John

Harbison, award-winning composers in their own

right. Earl Kim's association with writer Samuel

Beckett is explored in the film as well as Earl's

service during World War II. We hear in this feature

Dr. Salerni's memories of Earl Kim as his teacher & mentor, as well.

The documentary has been screened internationally

and has won a number of prizes.

For more information: www.earlkimcomposer.com/

