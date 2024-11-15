In this episode of WVIA Community Connection, discover the impactful work of The Greenhouse Project in Scranton, PA.

Executive Director Jane Rossi and Special Events Coordinator Kimberly Crafton share insights into how this nonprofit nurtures community growth through educational, wellness, and gardening programs.

Originating from a collaboration with local government to utilize a greenhouse, the project has evolved over a decade into a vibrant hub. Despite challenges like the pandemic, they successfully adapted by transitioning programs online and supporting community members with tools to stay connected.

Their mission is encapsulated in three pillars: teaching, movement, and personal and communal growth. This dedication underscores their broader vision of fostering health, engagement, and positive change in the community.

