100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community Connection

The Greenhouse Project

By Lisa Mazzarella
Published November 15, 2024 at 12:00 AM EST

In this episode of WVIA Community Connection, discover the impactful work of The Greenhouse Project in Scranton, PA.

Executive Director Jane Rossi and Special Events Coordinator Kimberly Crafton share insights into how this nonprofit nurtures community growth through educational, wellness, and gardening programs.

Originating from a collaboration with local government to utilize a greenhouse, the project has evolved over a decade into a vibrant hub. Despite challenges like the pandemic, they successfully adapted by transitioning programs online and supporting community members with tools to stay connected.

Their mission is encapsulated in three pillars: teaching, movement, and personal and communal growth. This dedication underscores their broader vision of fostering health, engagement, and positive change in the community.

Visit the Greenhouse Project's website:

Home

Tags
Community Connection Nutrition - NonprofitHunger - NonprofitWellness - Nonprofit
Lisa Mazzarella
Since 1993, Lisa Mazzarella has been the "early morning voice" on WVIA Radio. From 10am to noon, she produces and hosts a classical music program highlighting some of the "lighter fare" included in the WVIA Radio music library. With the goal of making classical music accessible to everyone, she recently inaugurated "The Classical Club" which encourages audience feedback, commentary, and musings about selected pieces of music featured during the morning show.
See stories by Lisa Mazzarella