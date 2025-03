The Columns Museum & Pike County Historical Society

608 Broad Street

Milford, PA 18337

Phone : (570) 570-296-8126

Emai l: pikemuse@ptd.net

Hours : Wed. 1-4 pm

Sat./Sun 1-4 pm or by appointment.

About : Exhibits and artifacts preserving Pike County's history in a neoclassical mansion built in 1904