Getting Ahead Foundation

Penn House Commons

325 N. 10th St., Suite 400/338

Lewisburg PA 17837

Phone: (570) 238-0478

Email: rose@gettingaheadfoundation.org

www.gettingaheadfoundation.org

Social Media Platform : Facebook

About:

Getting Ahead Foundation funds and guides the program Getting Ahead in the Valley, a multi-phased self-sufficiency program supporting low-income individuals as they work to build resources to achieve economic stability

Guest: Rose Williams, Founder & Executive Director

