Getting Ahead Foundation
Penn House Commons
325 N. 10th St., Suite 400/338
Lewisburg PA 17837
Phone: (570) 238-0478
Email: rose@gettingaheadfoundation.org
www.gettingaheadfoundation.org
Social Media Platform: Facebook
About:
Getting Ahead Foundation funds and guides the program Getting Ahead in the Valley, a multi-phased self-sufficiency program supporting low-income individuals as they work to build resources to achieve economic stability
Guest: Rose Williams, Founder & Executive Director