100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community Connection

Getting Ahead Foundation

Published March 21, 2025 at 12:07 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Getting Ahead Foundation
Penn House Commons
325 N. 10th St., Suite 400/338
Lewisburg PA  17837
Phone:  (570) 238-0478
Email: rose@gettingaheadfoundation.org
www.gettingaheadfoundation.org
Social Media Platform: Facebook

About:
Getting Ahead Foundation funds and guides the program Getting Ahead in the Valley, a multi-phased self-sufficiency program supporting low-income individuals as they work to build resources to achieve economic stability
Guest: Rose Williams, Founder & Executive Director

Community Connection