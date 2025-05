Telespond Senior Services

Older Adult Advocacy Center

1200 Saginaw Street

Scranton, PA 18505

Phone: (570) 346-7860 (Main number)

(570) 961-1950 ext. 344 (Older Adult Advocacy Director)

Fax: (570) 961-1262

Guest: Clifton Miller, Director, Older Adult Advocacy Center

Email: c.miller@telespond.org

Hours: 6:30 am to 5:30 pm (Monday through Friday)

9:00 am to 3 pm Saturday on scheduled respite days

Social Media Platforms: Facebook/ Linked In