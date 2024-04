Originally Recorded October 14th, 2019

A talented composer, keyboardist and vocalist from Scranton, Brenda Fernandes makes her Homegrown Music debut with an enjoyable set of original music inspired by her study of meditative practices.

Tracks performed:



Forgiveness 5:29 Reborn 4:24 Grievances 4:15 Float Along 4:25 As I Am 4:31 Midnight 4:03 Om Tare 4:41

All compositions by Brenda Fernandes

Brenda Fernandes: keyboards, electronic percussion, vocals

Produced and Engineered by George Graham

Recorded October 10 14, 2019

Mixed November 8, 2019

Digitally Edited November 9, 2019