Originally Recorded November 20th, 2017

House of Hamill is a recently formed group from the Philadelphia area founded by members of popular nationally known Celtic bands, with Rose Baldino of Burning Bridget Cleary and Brian Buchanan of Enter the Haggis, who happen to be married to each other. They released an impressive debut album which was featured on the Mixed Bag weekly album review. They make their Homegrown Music debut.