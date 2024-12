Support for Keystone Edition Health on WVIA comes from the Robert H. Spitz foundation.

Microplastics are everywhere—from the food we eat and the water we drink to the air we breathe. But what does this invisible pollutant mean for our health? Join moderator Tonyehn Verkitus as we dive into the dangers of microplastics, their potential health effects, and practical steps to reduce exposure in your everyday life.