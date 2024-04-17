National Frozen Foods Month

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.



March is Frozen Foods Month. Ready to cut mealtime stress in half? Stock up on frozen essentials that make wholesome family meals easier than ever. From easy sides to crave-worthy dinners, our lineup of recipes for Frozen Food Month will help you create delicious meals that are easy to prep and ready in less than an hour.

Frozen foods are a convenient way to keep produce and other nutrient-dense items on hand to quickly add high-quality ingredients to any dish. Plus, they’re budget-friendly and ready to use whenever you’re ready to enjoy them.

Check out the March/April edition of the HealthyBites magazine to find three great recipes that feature frozen foods. Look for the spread featuring Edamame Succotash, Chicken & Broccoli Stuffed Peppers and Air Fryer Hidden Veggie Nuggets that are sure to be a hit with your family.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.