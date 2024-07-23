100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

Sugar Sweetened Beverages

Published July 23, 2024 at 1:36 PM EDT

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Stay hydrated this summer without overdoing the added sugar:

  • Water is key for hydration, especially in the heat, but sometimes plain water can be a bit boring
  • Try adding natural flavor to your water with slices of lemon, lime, berries, or cucumbers
  • If you’re craving fizz, try sparkling water with a splash of 100% fruit juice.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™

Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week