Sugar Sweetened Beverages

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Stay hydrated this summer without overdoing the added sugar:

Water is key for hydration, especially in the heat, but sometimes plain water can be a bit boring

Try adding natural flavor to your water with slices of lemon, lime, berries, or cucumbers

If you’re craving fizz, try sparkling water with a splash of 100% fruit juice.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™