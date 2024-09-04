Center Store Secrets

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Emily Bumgarner with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

You may have heard the myth that you should only shop the perimeter of the grocery store to find nutritious items, but the center of the store has lots of nutritious and tasty foods! Here are just a few to grab on your next shopping trip.

Quinoa, packed with fiber and great for a side dish or base of a grain bowl

Canned beans, a great protein source for any dish

Canned vegetables, look for no salt added for an easy side

Nuts, full of healthy fats for a more nutritious snack

Olive oil, good for heart health and easy to use with any recipe

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis HealthyBites™.