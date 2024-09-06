Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina Pelletier with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

This September, let’s celebrate Family Meals Month by focusing on eating more meals together with

friends and family. Family meals promote health benefits for the entire family. Here are a few tips to

incorporate more family meals:



Review schedules at the beginning of the week to choose a meal where everyone can attend,

keeping in mind it doesn't have to be dinner – it could be a weekend brunch or lunch.

keeping in mind it doesn’t have to be dinner – it could be a weekend brunch or lunch. Make a list of your family’s favorite meals and keep those staple items on hand to make busy

weeknight meals a breeze.

weeknight meals a breeze. Involve everyone in meal preparation. Kids may be more likely to eat a meal that they helped

prepare. It is a great opportunity for family bonding and learning new skills in the kitchen.

