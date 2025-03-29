Disney’s Snow White remake is finally here, but does it live up to the legacy of the original? On this episode of WVIA’s Pop Shop, the crew break down everything about the highly anticipated live-action adaptation. From the casting choices and visual effects to the changes in story and controversy surrounding the film, the team dives into what works, what doesn’t, and whether this remake is a fresh take or a misstep. Tune in for an honest and lively discussion on Disney’s latest reimagining!