100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVIA Pop Shop Podcast
WVIA Pop Shop

Snow White

Published March 29, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Disney’s Snow White remake is finally here, but does it live up to the legacy of the original? On this episode of WVIA’s Pop Shop, the crew break down everything about the highly anticipated live-action adaptation. From the casting choices and visual effects to the changes in story and controversy surrounding the film, the team dives into what works, what doesn’t, and whether this remake is a fresh take or a misstep. Tune in for an honest and lively discussion on Disney’s latest reimagining!

WVIA Pop Shop