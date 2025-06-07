100 WVIA Way
The Best, Worst, and Most Snubbed Sitcoms of the 1980s

Published June 7, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
Step into the neon-lit world of 1980s television with WVIA's Pop Shop! In this episode, hosts Allan Austin and Patrick Hamilton—with insightful input from producer Kara Washington—dive deep into the best, worst, and most criminally overlooked sitcoms of the decade that gave us big hair, bigger shoulder pads, and unforgettable theme songs.

From The Facts of Life and Family Ties to Small Wonder and Joanie Loves Chachi, the Pop Shop crew debates iconic series, controversial picks, and underappreciated gems. Plus: What makes a great theme song? Does The Dukes of Hazzard count as a sitcom? And why does Billy Joel keep coming up?

Whether you’re a fan of Cheers, The Golden Girls, or just want to rage about Mr. Belvedere, this episode is your ultimate 1980s sitcom deep dive.

