ROAR: The Story of the Southern Columbia Football Tigers
The film chronicles the 2022 Southern Columbia Area High School Football Tigers as they chase a PIAA (Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, Inc.) record sixth consecutive state championship.

This WVIA original documentary film chronicles the 2022 Southern Columbia Area High School Football Tigers as they chase a PIAA (Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, Inc.) record sixth consecutive state championship.

Award-winning WVIA filmmaker Alexander Monelli tells the story of their season from the locker room to practices to the sidelines of the games, giving viewers an up close and never-before-seen look at one of the top high school football programs in the state. The documentary examines how this small school from rural Catawissa, Pennsylvania finds itself at the pinnacle of high school football every year.

Berwick
Learn more about Southern Columbia's rivals, the Berwick Bulldogs
Coach Roth
Hear the story of Southern Columbia Football coach Jim Roth in this clip
ROAR - Trailer
A WVIA Original Documentary Film - Coming May 2023
