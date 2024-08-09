Live Wire
Saturdays at 11am
Live Wire cultivates joy, discovery, and connection by amplifying unexpected and riveting voices to a national audience.
An independently produced non-profit in Portland, Oregon, the show artfully blends unpredictable conversation, live music, and original comedy featuring all types of cultural talent and creative minds, from emerging artists to established acts. We champion the curious-minded by producing witty, engaging, spirited, and genuine live and listening experiences for our audience and for ourselves.
August 9, 2024
Comedian and writer Dave Hill dives into his newest book The Awesome Game, which makes the case for why hockey should be more popular in the United States, then tries his hand at the surprisingly popular genre of "hockey romance" novels; and singer-songwriter No-No Boy performs "Western Empress" from his latest album Empire Electric, which tells the history behind the grave of the first Japanese-American settler in Oregon. Plus, host Luke Burbank and announcer Elena Passarello share the most "awesome games" according to our listeners.
Writer and podcaster Amanda Montell (Sounds Like a Cult) unpacks her new book The Age of Magical Overthinking, which looks at our cognitive biases, like why some of us worship celebrities or believe in the power of manifestation; stand-up comedian Laurie Kilmartin gets stoked about her son going to college, so she can start dating again; and singer-songwriter Lizzie No performs "Deadbeat" from their newest album Halfsies. Plus, host Luke Burbank and announcer Elena Passarello share what truths our listeners are struggling to accept.
Podcaster Avery Trufelman unpacks her podcast Articles of Interest, in which she reveals the history behind fashion and clothing, including prison uniforms and the debate over pockets; author Camille Dungy discusses her latest book Soil: The Story of a Black Mother’s Garden, which chronicles her attempts to diversify her garden in the predominately white community of Fort Collins, Colorado; and singer-songwriter Olive Klug performs "Song About America," inspired by their experiences as a queer artist touring across the nation.
Critically acclaimed writer Hanif Abdurraqib unpacks his latest book, There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension, in which he explores his lifelong love of the game and what it means to make it; singer-songwriter Kristin Hersh of Throwing Muses discusses her new book The Future of Songwriting, where she considers how to be an artist in a commercialized music industry, before performing "I Shine" from her latest album Clear Pond Road. Plus, host Luke Burbank and Elena Passarello share what our listeners are unwavering fans of.
Journalist J. Wortham (The New York Times Magazine, Still Processing) recounts what happened when they visited a nude queer beach in Oaxaca; author Curtis Sittenfeld discusses her newest novel Romantic Comedy, which flips the script on the celebrity love story; and singer-songwriter Margo Cilker performs "With the Middle" from her sophomore album Valley of Heart's Delight. Plus, host Luke Burbank and announcer Elena Passarello highlight some favorite romantic moments in cinema.
Comedian and television host W. Kamau Bell discusses his Substack newsletter Who's With Me? and how AI got his comedic personality all wrong; journalist and podcaster Jane Marie breaks down multi-level marketing and how it preys upon working class Americans; and indie band Y La Bamba perform "Crema de Melón." Plus, host Luke Burbank and announcer Elena Passarello unpack some wild scams our listeners have fallen for.
Comedian Hari Kondabolu discusses his new standup special Vacation Baby and how regrettably he blew off congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on her campaign trail; writer Kristi Coulter unpacks her memoir Exit Interview: The Life and Death of My Ambitious Career, which recounts the often soul-crushing work culture of an Amazon executive; and indie rock duo Quasi performs "Queen of Ears" off their new album Breaking the Balls of History. Plus, host Luke Burbank and Elena Passarello share some of the wildest things children have said to our listeners.
Comedian Dulcé Sloan (The Daily Show) shares some anecdotes from her new book Hello, Friends!: Stories of Dating, Destiny, and Day Jobs, including how becoming fluent in Spanish as a kid turned her into the neighborhood's child lawyer; filmmaker Brian Lindstrom chats about his documentary Lost Angel: The Genius of Judee Sill, which follows the short life of a 1970s folk singer who went from living in her car to the cover of Rolling Stone, before fading into obscurity; and singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman performs the title track from her album Teeth Marks. Plus, host Luke Burbank and announcer Elena Passarello share some under-appreciated artists nominated by our listeners.
Podcaster Sam Sanders (Vibe Check) shares his hot takes on pop culture, from the Barbie movie to his favorite nepobaby; comedian Reggie Watts interprets his feelings about generation differences through a spoken word poem; and indie folk duo Sway Wild perform their song "Home," which was inspired by a two-month sailing voyage in British Columbia. Plus, host Luke Burbank and announcer Elena Passarello reveal our listeners' favorite moment in pop culture this year.