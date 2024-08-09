Comedian Dulcé Sloan (The Daily Show) shares some anecdotes from her new book Hello, Friends!: Stories of Dating, Destiny, and Day Jobs, including how becoming fluent in Spanish as a kid turned her into the neighborhood's child lawyer; filmmaker Brian Lindstrom chats about his documentary Lost Angel: The Genius of Judee Sill, which follows the short life of a 1970s folk singer who went from living in her car to the cover of Rolling Stone, before fading into obscurity; and singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman performs the title track from her album Teeth Marks. Plus, host Luke Burbank and announcer Elena Passarello share some under-appreciated artists nominated by our listeners.

Listen