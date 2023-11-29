25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee

Extras
Lidia reminisces about her teenage years living in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, NY.
Lidia Bastianich celebrates 25 years on television with family and celebrity friends.
Julia Child helps catapult Lidia into the world of culinary television.
Lidia and Felice open their first “Italian” restaurant together in Queens, NY.
A highlight of Lidia’s career, if not her life, was cooking for not one, but two Popes.
Lidia launches Lidia Celebrates America, and navigates the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the teacher come out in Lidia, as she makes gnocchi with her grandchildren.
Lidia has Chutzpah! Go behind the scenes and find out what it's like to work with Lidia.
To cap off her 25th anniversary on PBS, Lidia hosts a celebratory dinner for old friends.