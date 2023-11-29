100 WVIA Way
25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee

25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee

Season 2023 Episode 1 | 55m 26s

Beloved chef Lidia Bastianich is celebrating 25 years on public television. With one of the longest running cooking shows on PBS, Lidia is also a life-long restaurateur and bestselling cookbook author. In honor of her silver anniversary, join Lidia’s family and celebrity friends to roll back the years and get an intimate look at the memorable moments of her life, both on and off the screen.

Aired: 12/17/23 | Expires: 01/15/24
Extras
Watch 5:09
25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee
The Teenage Years: Astoria, Queens, NY
Lidia reminisces about her teenage years living in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, NY.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 5:09
Watch 1:31
25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee
Preview – 25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee
Lidia Bastianich celebrates 25 years on television with family and celebrity friends.
Preview: S2023 E1 | 1:31
Watch 4:56
25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee
The Path to Television: Felidia and Julia Child
Julia Child helps catapult Lidia into the world of culinary television.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 4:56
Watch 3:16
25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee
Discovering Lidia: The First Restaurant
Lidia and Felice open their first “Italian” restaurant together in Queens, NY.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 3:16
Watch 1:43
25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee
Lidia Cooks for Two Popes
A highlight of Lidia’s career, if not her life, was cooking for not one, but two Popes.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 1:43
Watch 4:47
25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee
Lidia Celebrates America and The COVID-19 Pandemic
Lidia launches Lidia Celebrates America, and navigates the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 4:47
Watch 4:52
25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee
Kids in the Kitchen: Lidia and the Importance of Family
See the teacher come out in Lidia, as she makes gnocchi with her grandchildren.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 4:52
Watch 2:55
25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee
Lidia has Chutzpah! Behind the Scenes with her “Work Family"
Lidia has Chutzpah! Go behind the scenes and find out what it's like to work with Lidia.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 2:55
Watch 4:10
25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee
Lidia's 25th Anniversary Dinner
To cap off her 25th anniversary on PBS, Lidia hosts a celebratory dinner for old friends.
Clip: S2023 E1 | 4:10