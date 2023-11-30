War of the Worms/I Owe You One

Brain is always taking the fun out of Fern's storytelling by correcting her facts. She decides to teach him a lesson by spinning a tall tale that he can't help but believe. Fern convinces Brain that there are giant worms attacking Elwood City!/ Buster's always asking Arthur for favors. One day he worries at the thought of having to repay them all at once, so Buster goes on a favor-repaying frenzy.