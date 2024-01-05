100 WVIA Way
Elinor Wonders Why

Make Music Naturally/Light the Way

Season 1 Episode 16 | 25m 10s

The kids learn that Señor Tapir is putting on a concert. They want to participate, but don’t have any instruments. After hearing all of the beautiful sounds around them in nature, Elinor realizes that they can make their own by listening to nature. / The kids are having a backyard camp out, but after Elinor’s Dad falls asleep, they need to find a way to communicate quietly without waking him.

Aired: 11/01/20 | Expires: 06/03/24
Watch 24:55
Elinor Wonders Why
Elinor’s Fishy Friend/Do the Crane Dance
Elinor's new fish friend has grown legs! / The kids come up with a special dance routine.
Episode: S1 E37 | 24:55
Watch 0:15
Elinor Wonders Why
ELINOR WONDERS WHY: A WONDERFUL JOURNEY Streaming Now!
A Wonderful Journey is streaming now!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 56:25
Elinor Wonders Why
Elinor Wonders Why: A Wonderful Journey
Elinor and her friends have a curious and fun adventure when they go camping.
Special: 56:25
Watch 24:55
Elinor Wonders Why
The Little Drummer/Rest is Best
The kids investigate a mysterious drumming sound. /The kids wonder why they need to sleep.
Episode: S1 E36 | 24:55
Watch 24:56
Elinor Wonders Why
Feed the Birds/Señor Tapir Says Adios
Elinor learns about how birds forage for food./Elinor gives Señor Tapir a going away gift.
Episode: S1 E10 | 24:56
Watch 0:15
Elinor Wonders Why
Take a WONDERFUL JOURNEY with ELINOR & Friends on APRIL 18TH
Take a WONDERFUL JOURNEY with ELINOR & Friends on APRIL 18TH
Clip: 0:15
Watch 3:00
Elinor Wonders Why
That's So Interesting!: Why Do Moths Have Patterns on Their Wings?
Jorge and Elinor explore why moths have different colors and designs on their wings.
Episode: S5 E8 | 3:00
Watch 3:10
Elinor Wonders Why
That's So Interesting!: Do Animals Get the Hiccups?
When Olive gets a case of the hiccups, she and Jorge find out if all animals get hiccups.
Episode: S5 E7 | 3:10
Watch 3:00
Elinor Wonders Why
That's So Interesting!: Why Are Flowers Different Colors?
Jorge and Olive explore the world of flowers and the reasons why they are so colorful.
Episode: S5 E6 | 3:00
Watch 3:00
Elinor Wonders Why
That's So Interesting!: Can a Fly Get Dizzy?
Jorge and Elinor learn about flies and how they can fly around without getting dizzy.
Episode: S5 E5 | 3:00
